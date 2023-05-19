The Houston Astros (24-19) will look to keep a four-game winning streak going when they host the Oakland Athletics (10-35) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

The probable starters are Brandon Bielak (0-1) for the Astros and Ken Waldichuk (1-2) for the Athletics.

Astros vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Probable Pitchers: Bielak - HOU (0-1, 3.29 ERA) vs Waldichuk - OAK (1-2, 7.02 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Bielak

Bielak will take to the mound for the Astros, his third start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings, giving up one earned run while allowing eight hits against the Chicago White Sox.

He has pitched to a 3.29 ERA this season with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.3 walks per nine across three games.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ken Waldichuk

Waldichuk gets the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.02 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

During eight games this season, the 25-year-old has a 7.02 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .310 to opposing hitters.

Waldichuk has one quality start this year.

Waldichuk will try to pitch five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 innings per outing.

