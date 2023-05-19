Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Athletics on May 19, 2023
Yordan Alvarez and Brent Rooker are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Houston Astros and the Oakland Athletics square off at Minute Maid Park on Friday (at 8:10 PM ET).
Astros vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Brandon Bielak Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Bielak Stats
- The Astros' Brandon Bielak will make his third start of the season.
Bielak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at White Sox
|May. 13
|5.0
|8
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 7
|4.2
|10
|3
|2
|0
|2
|vs. Giants
|May. 1
|4.0
|2
|2
|2
|6
|3
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Alvarez Stats
- Alvarez has nine doubles, nine home runs, 19 walks and 39 RBI (39 total hits).
- He's slashing .287/.388/.551 on the season.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Cubs
|May. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Cubs
|May. 15
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at White Sox
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|at White Sox
|May. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 36 hits with five doubles, a triple, six home runs, 27 walks and 21 RBI.
- He's slashing .224/.340/.379 on the year.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Cubs
|May. 17
|3-for-4
|3
|1
|2
|7
|vs. Cubs
|May. 16
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 15
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at White Sox
|May. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at White Sox
|May. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Rooker Stats
- Rooker has 38 hits with seven doubles, 11 home runs, 23 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .295/.408/.605 on the season.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 13
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Esteury Ruiz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
Ruiz Stats
- Esteury Ruiz has collected 49 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks. He has driven in 22 runs with 20 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .277/.340/.373 so far this year.
- Ruiz heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .238 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.
Ruiz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 17
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 16
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Rangers
|May. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
