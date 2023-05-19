Friday's game that pits the Houston Astros (24-19) against the Oakland Athletics (10-35) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-2 in favor of the Astros, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on May 19.

The probable pitchers are Brandon Bielak (0-1) for the Astros and Ken Waldichuk (1-2) for the Athletics.

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 7, Athletics 2.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 6-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have won 15 out of the 29 games, or 51.7%, in which they've been favored.

Houston has a record of 1-2 when favored by -250 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 71.4% chance to win.

Houston has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 191 (4.4 per game).

The Astros' 3.37 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule