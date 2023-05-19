Astros vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 19
Friday's game that pits the Houston Astros (24-19) against the Oakland Athletics (10-35) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-2 in favor of the Astros, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on May 19.
The probable pitchers are Brandon Bielak (0-1) for the Astros and Ken Waldichuk (1-2) for the Athletics.
Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Astros 7, Athletics 2.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 6-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- This season, the Astros have won 15 out of the 29 games, or 51.7%, in which they've been favored.
- Houston has a record of 1-2 when favored by -250 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 71.4% chance to win.
- Houston has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 191 (4.4 per game).
- The Astros' 3.37 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 13
|@ White Sox
|L 3-1
|Brandon Bielak vs Dylan Cease
|May 14
|@ White Sox
|W 4-3
|Hunter Brown vs Lucas Giolito
|May 15
|Cubs
|W 6-4
|Framber Valdez vs Jameson Taillon
|May 16
|Cubs
|W 7-3
|Cristian Javier vs Justin Steele
|May 17
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|J.P. France vs Drew Smyly
|May 19
|Athletics
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 20
|Athletics
|-
|Hunter Brown vs JP Sears
|May 21
|Athletics
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Kyle Muller
|May 22
|@ Brewers
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Wade Miley
|May 23
|@ Brewers
|-
|J.P. France vs Corbin Burnes
|May 24
|@ Brewers
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Adrian Houser
