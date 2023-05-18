The Denver Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series. The matchup's point total is set at 226.5.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -5.5 226.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver and its opponents have scored more than 226.5 points in 46 of 82 games this season.
  • Denver has an average total of 228.3 in its games this year, 1.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Nuggets have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.
  • This season, Denver has been favored 61 times and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.
  • Denver has a record of 30-9, a 76.9% win rate, when it's favored by -210 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles' games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 226.5 points in 53 of 82 outings.
  • The average total for Los Angeles' games this season has been 233.8, 7.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this year, Los Angeles has put together a 41-41-0 record against the spread.
  • The Lakers have been chosen as underdogs in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (45.1%) in those games.
  • Los Angeles has a record of 6-17, a 26.1% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +170 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 46 56.1% 115.8 233 112.5 229.1 229.9
Lakers 53 64.6% 117.2 233 116.6 229.1 232.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Nuggets have gone over the total six times.
  • Against the spread, Denver has performed better when playing at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.
  • The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets record are only 0.8 fewer points than the Lakers give up (116.6).
  • When Denver scores more than 116.6 points, it is 30-11 against the spread and 37-4 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • Los Angeles is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • Six of the Lakers' past 10 contests have hit the over.
  • Los Angeles has been better against the spread at home (21-20-0) than away (20-21-0) this season.
  • The Lakers put up just 4.7 more points per game (117.2) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).
  • When it scores more than 112.5 points, Los Angeles is 33-20 against the spread and 36-17 overall.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Nuggets and Lakers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 23-18 38-44
Lakers 41-41 10-15 44-38

Nuggets vs. Lakers Point Insights

Nuggets Lakers
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 117.2
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
30-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-20
37-4
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 36-17
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.6
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 20
37-19
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-14
44-12
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 28-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.