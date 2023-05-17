How to Watch the Astros vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 17
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs head into a matchup with Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros have hit the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball this season (36).
- Houston is slugging .370, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.
- The Astros have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.242).
- Houston has the No. 16 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (184 total runs).
- The Astros are 22nd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .310.
- Astros batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-fewest strikeouts in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.8 K/9 to pace MLB.
- Houston has a 3.30 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.195).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros will look to J.P. France (1-0) in his third start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- France is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per appearance on the hill.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/12/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-1
|Away
|J.P. France
|Michael Kopech
|5/13/2023
|White Sox
|L 3-1
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Dylan Cease
|5/14/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Lucas Giolito
|5/15/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-4
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Jameson Taillon
|5/16/2023
|Cubs
|W 7-3
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Justin Steele
|5/17/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Drew Smyly
|5/19/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/20/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|JP Sears
|5/21/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Kyle Muller
|5/22/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Wade Miley
|5/23/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Corbin Burnes
