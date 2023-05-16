The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers are meeting in the Western Conference Finals, with Game 1 next to come.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

ESPN Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Lakers allow to opponents.

Denver has a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.

The Nuggets record 115.8 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.

Denver is 37-4 when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have given up to their opponents (47.8%).

Los Angeles has put together a 32-15 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.8% from the field.

The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Lakers put up just 4.7 more points per game (117.2) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (112.5).

Los Angeles is 36-17 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Nuggets have fared better in home games this season, posting 119.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 per game when playing on the road.

Denver is allowing 109.6 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 5.7 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (115.3).

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Nuggets have played better in home games this year, averaging 12.4 treys per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage in road games.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Lakers are putting up fewer points at home (117 per game) than on the road (117.3). But they also are allowing fewer points at home (113.8) than on the road (119.4).

At home, Los Angeles gives up 113.8 points per game. Away, it concedes 119.4.

This year the Lakers are picking up more assists at home (25.7 per game) than away (24.9).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jamal Murray Questionable Illness

Lakers Injuries