The final game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Dallas Stars hit the ice against the Seattle Kraken on Monday, May 15, beginning at 8:00 PM ET and airing on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The teams are knotted up 3-3 in the series. The Stars are favored, with -210 moneyline odds, in this decisive matchup against the Kraken, who have +170 moneyline odds.

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

In 49 games this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 5.5 goals.

The Stars are 20-8 this season when favored on the moneyline.

This season the Kraken have 10 wins in the 25 games in which they've been an underdog.

Dallas has had six games with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter, and won each time.

Seattle has four games this season playing as an underdog by +170 or longer, and is 2-2 in those contests.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-149) 1.5 (+150) 3.5 (+125) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+120) 1.5 (-149) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-200) 2.5 (-139)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 0-0 7-3-0 5.5 3.60 3.10

