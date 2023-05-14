The Houston Astros (20-19) visit the Chicago White Sox (14-27) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The probable pitchers are Hunter Brown (3-1) for the Astros and Lucas Giolito (2-2) for the White Sox.

Astros vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (3-1, 3.23 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (2-2, 3.59 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

Brown (3-1) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.23 and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .246 in seven games this season.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

In seven starts this season, Brown has lasted five or more innings three times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

Giolito (2-2 with a 3.59 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season.

In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In eight games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.59, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .228 against him.

Giolito is aiming to notch his fourth straight quality start in this matchup.

Giolito will aim to go five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.59 ERA ranks 40th, 1.112 WHIP ranks 30th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 28th.

Lucas Giolito vs. Astros

The opposing Astros offense has a collective .238 batting average, and is 22nd in the league with 311 total hits and 22nd in MLB action with 167 runs scored. They have the 27th-ranked slugging percentage (.364) and are 25th in all of MLB with 34 home runs.

Giolito has pitched five innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits while striking out six against the Astros this season.

