Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6
The Seattle Kraken are on their home ice at Climate Pledge Arena to play the Dallas Stars for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Saturday, May 13, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars have a 3-2 lead in the series. The Stars are favored (-165) against the Kraken (+140).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-165)
|Kraken (+140)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have gone 43-24 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Dallas has a 26-11 record (winning 70.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 62.3%.
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have been an underdog in 54 games this season, and won 24 (44.4%).
- Seattle has entered 25 games this season as the underdog by +140 or more and is 15-10 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this outing implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Kraken.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas' past 10 games have not gone over once.
- During the past 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.8 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Stars create the seventh-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.
- The Stars have conceded the third-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 215 (2.6 per game).
- The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Seattle has hit the over on but one occasion in its last 10 contests.
- During their past 10 games, Kraken's game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 1.2 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Kraken have the league's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).
- The Kraken have allowed 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among NHL teams.
- They have a +37 goal differential, which is 10th-best in the league.
