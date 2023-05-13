Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Saturday will see the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken square off, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars lead the series 3-2. The Kraken have +140 moneyline odds against the favored Stars (-165).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Before watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which squad we think will come out on top in Saturday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Kraken 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+140)

Kraken (+140) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.1)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars are 8-16-24 in overtime matchups as part of a 47-21-14 overall record.

Dallas is 10-6-13 (33 points) in its 29 games decided by one goal.

The 14 times this season the Stars ended a game with only one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has scored two goals in 17 games this season (5-5-7 record, 17 points).

The Stars have scored three or more goals in 60 games (46-7-7, 99 points).

In the 27 games when Dallas has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 15-5-7 record (37 points).

In the 51 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 32-12-7 (71 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 38 games, going 18-11-9 to register 45 points.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.