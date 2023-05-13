Player prop bet options for Andrew Vaughn, Yordan Alvarez and others are available when the Chicago White Sox host the Houston Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Astros vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has 33 hits with seven doubles, nine home runs, 17 walks and 35 RBI.

He's slashing .282/.388/.573 so far this year.

Alvarez has hit safely in nine games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .306 with three doubles, three home runs, four walks and eight RBI.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox May. 12 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Angels May. 10 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Angels May. 9 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 at Angels May. 8 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 at Mariners May. 7 2-for-4 0 0 0 2

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has five doubles, six home runs, 21 walks and 25 RBI (35 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.357/.436 on the season.

Tucker heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox May. 12 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 1 at Angels May. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Angels May. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Dylan Cease Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Cease Stats

The White Sox will hand the ball to Dylan Cease (2-2) for his ninth start of the season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Cease has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 27-year-old's 5.58 ERA ranks 66th, 1.512 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 10.9 K/9 ranks 12th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Cease Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Royals May. 8 5.0 9 7 7 6 1 vs. Twins May. 3 5.0 5 4 4 6 4 vs. Rays Apr. 27 4.0 9 7 6 3 2 at Rays Apr. 22 4.0 6 3 3 5 1 vs. Orioles Apr. 16 6.0 6 4 2 5 5

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has recorded 37 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 29 runs.

He has a slash line of .248/.339/.423 on the year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Astros May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Royals May. 11 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 at Royals May. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Royals May. 9 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Royals May. 8 1-for-5 0 0 2 2

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has 38 hits with 10 doubles, nine home runs, nine walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .262/.327/.517 so far this year.

Robert enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, two home runs and four RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros May. 12 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Royals May. 11 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Royals May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals May. 9 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Royals May. 8 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0

