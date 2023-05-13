Hanser Alberto and the Chicago White Sox will square off against Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field in the second of a three-game series, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Astros vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros' 34 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Houston is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .367 this season.

The Astros rank 19th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

Houston ranks 17th in the majors with 166 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.

Houston strikes out 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-best in MLB.

Houston has pitched to a 3.30 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

The Astros have a combined WHIP of just 1.195 as a pitching staff, which is the sixth-best in baseball this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Bielak will get the start for the Astros, his second of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing 10 hits against the Seattle Mariners.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/7/2023 Mariners L 3-1 Away Brandon Bielak Bryce Miller 5/8/2023 Angels L 6-4 Away Hunter Brown Patrick Sandoval 5/9/2023 Angels W 3-1 Away Framber Valdez - 5/10/2023 Angels W 5-4 Away Cristian Javier Griffin Canning 5/12/2023 White Sox W 5-1 Away J.P. France Michael Kopech 5/13/2023 White Sox - Away Brandon Bielak Dylan Cease 5/14/2023 White Sox - Away Hunter Brown Lucas Giolito 5/15/2023 Cubs - Home Framber Valdez Jameson Taillon 5/16/2023 Cubs - Home Cristian Javier Justin Steele 5/17/2023 Cubs - Home J.P. France Drew Smyly 5/19/2023 Athletics - Home Brandon Bielak James Kaprielian

