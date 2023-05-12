Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. White Sox on May 12, 2023
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yordan Alvarez and Andrew Vaughn are among the players with prop bets available when the Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox square off at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday (at 8:10 PM ET).
Astros vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Alvarez Stats
- Alvarez has 32 hits with seven doubles, eight home runs, 16 walks and 34 RBI.
- He's slashed .283/.388/.558 on the year.
- Alvarez has picked up at least one hit in eight games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .314 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and seven RBI.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Angels
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Angels
|May. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Angels
|May. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Mariners
|May. 7
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Mariners
|May. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Tucker Stats
- Kyle Tucker has four doubles, six home runs, 20 walks and 24 RBI (34 total hits). He has swiped five bases.
- He has a slash line of .264/.355/.434 on the season.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|May. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|May. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 29 RBI (37 total hits).
- He has a .255/.347/.434 slash line so far this season.
- Vaughn will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and nine RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Royals
|May. 11
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Royals
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Royals
|May. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Royals
|May. 8
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|at Reds
|May. 7
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|4
|6
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Robert Stats
- Luis Robert has put up 36 hits with 10 doubles, eight home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 23 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .254/.321/.493 on the season.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|May. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Royals
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|May. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Royals
|May. 8
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|May. 7
|2-for-2
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
