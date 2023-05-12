Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox will hit the field on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field against J.P. France, who gets the start for the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 24th in MLB action with 33 total home runs.

Houston's .366 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The Astros' .238 batting average ranks 20th in MLB.

Houston has the No. 19 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (161 total runs).

The Astros' .306 on-base percentage ranks 22nd in baseball.

The Astros strike out 8.1 times per game to rank fifth in the majors.

Houston's pitching staff ranks second in the majors with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has a 3.36 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in the majors (1.215).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

France (0-0) pitches for the Astros to make his second start of the season.

His last time out was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/6/2023 Mariners L 7-5 Away J.P. France Marco Gonzales 5/7/2023 Mariners L 3-1 Away Brandon Bielak Bryce Miller 5/8/2023 Angels L 6-4 Away Hunter Brown Patrick Sandoval 5/9/2023 Angels W 3-1 Away Framber Valdez - 5/10/2023 Angels W 5-4 Away Cristian Javier Griffin Canning 5/12/2023 White Sox - Away J.P. France Michael Kopech 5/13/2023 White Sox - Away Brandon Bielak Dylan Cease 5/14/2023 White Sox - Away Hunter Brown Lucas Giolito 5/15/2023 Cubs - Home Framber Valdez Jameson Taillon 5/16/2023 Cubs - Home Cristian Javier Justin Steele 5/17/2023 Cubs - Home J.P. France Drew Smyly

