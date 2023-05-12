Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros hit the field against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The favored Astros have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +120. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Astros vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -145 +120 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Astros and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have compiled a 10-14 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 41.7% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Houston has a 7-9 record (winning 43.8% of its games).

The Astros have a 59.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 37 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Houston, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-17-1).

The Astros have not had a run line set for a contest this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-11 11-7 6-5 12-13 14-13 4-5

