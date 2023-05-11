Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday will see the Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied 2-2. The Stars have -190 moneyline odds against the Kraken (+160).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-190) Kraken (+160) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 42 of their 66 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (63.6%).

Dallas has gone 19-7 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter (73.1% win percentage).

The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this contest.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has not hit the over in its past 10 contests.

In their last 10 games, the Stars are scoring 1.1 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the league this year.

On defense, the Stars are one of the best squads in NHL competition, allowing 215 goals to rank third.

The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.

