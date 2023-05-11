Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken play Thursday in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The teams are tied up 2-2 in the series. The Stars are favored (-190) against the Kraken (+160).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-190)
|Kraken (+160)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have gone 42-24 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, Dallas has gone 19-7 (winning 73.1%).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 65.5%.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Stars with DraftKings.
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas' past 10 contests have not hit the over once.
- In their past 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.1 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the league this year.
- The Stars are ranked third in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game).
- The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.