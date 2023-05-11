Evgenii Dadonov will be on the ice Thursday when his Dallas Stars face the Seattle Kraken in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center. Thinking about a wager on Dadonov in the Stars-Kraken matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Evgenii Dadonov vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Dadonov Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Dadonov has averaged 14:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -8.

Dadonov has scored a goal in six of 73 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Dadonov has a point in 28 games this year (out of 73), including multiple points five times.

Dadonov has an assist in 24 of 73 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Dadonov's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Dadonov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Dadonov Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 73 Games 13 33 Points 11 7 Goals 3 26 Assists 8

