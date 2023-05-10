On Wednesday, Yordan Alvarez (.450 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez leads Houston with 31 hits and an OBP of .397 this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.

Alvarez is batting .389 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

In 80.0% of his games this year (24 of 30), Alvarez has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (16.7%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 30 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (23.3%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 56.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 30.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 16 of 30 games (53.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 13 14 (82.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (61.5%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (30.8%) 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (69.2%)

Angels Pitching Rankings