Warriors vs. Lakers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Semifinals Game 5
In Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors will be looking for a win against Los Angeles Lakers.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Warriors vs. Lakers matchup.
Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Warriors vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Warriors Moneyline
|Lakers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Warriors (-7.5)
|225
|-315
|+260
|BetMGM
|Warriors (-7.5)
|225.5
|-350
|+260
|PointsBet
|Warriors (-7.5)
|225
|-323
|+250
|Tipico
|-
|226.5
|-300
|+250
Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info
|Warriors vs Lakers Player Props
|Warriors vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|Warriors vs Lakers Players to Watch
|Warriors vs Lakers Injury Report
|How to Watch Warriors vs Lakers
Warriors vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Warriors average 118.9 points per game (second in the league) while giving up 117.1 per contest (21st in the NBA). They have a +148 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.
- The Lakers have a +47 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) and allowing 116.6 (20th in NBA).
- The teams combine to score 236.1 points per game, 11.1 more points than this matchup's total.
- These two teams allow 233.7 points per game combined, 8.7 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
- Golden State is 38-42-2 ATS this season.
- Los Angeles has put together a 40-39-3 ATS record so far this season.
Warriors Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Stephen Curry
|30.5
|-125
|29.4
|Klay Thompson
|22.5
|-115
|21.9
|Andrew Wiggins
|17.5
|-105
|17.1
|Jordan Poole
|9.5
|-125
|20.4
|Draymond Green
|8.5
|+100
|8.5
