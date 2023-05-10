The Houston Astros (18-18) and Los Angeles Angels (20-17) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 4:07 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Astros will give the ball to Cristian Javier (2-1, 3.54 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Griffin Canning (2-0, 5.31 ERA).

Astros vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: BSW

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (2-1, 3.54 ERA) vs Canning - LAA (2-0, 5.31 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

Javier (2-1) will take the mound for the Astros, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw seven innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 3.54 ERA this season with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.0 walks per nine across seven games.

He has earned a quality start three times in seven starts this season.

Javier has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Griffin Canning

Canning (2-0) takes the mound first for the Angels in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.31 ERA in 20 1/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 26-year-old has put up a 5.31 ERA and 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.

Canning is looking for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.0 frames per start.

