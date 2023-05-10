In the series rubber match on Wednesday, May 10, Cristian Javier will toe the rubber for the Houston Astros (18-18) as they square off against the Los Angeles Angels (20-17), who will counter with Griffin Canning. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:07 PM ET at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Astros have been listed as -130 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Angels (+110). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Astros vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (2-1, 3.54 ERA) vs Canning - LAA (2-0, 5.31 ERA)

Astros vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Astros and Angels matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Astros (-130), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Astros win, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.69 back.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 23 games this season and won nine (39.1%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Astros have a record of 8-11 (42.1%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 2-5 over the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Angels have been victorious in six, or 50%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Angels have a win-loss record of 4-5 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Angels have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win AL West -120 - 1st

