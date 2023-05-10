How to Watch the Astros vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will try to out-hit Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Wednesday at 4:07 PM ET.
Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank 24th in MLB play with 32 total home runs.
- Houston has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.367).
- The Astros' .238 batting average ranks 20th in MLB.
- Houston ranks 18th in runs scored with 156 (4.3 per game).
- The Astros are 22nd in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.
- Astros batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-lowest average in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- Houston has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.34).
- Astros pitchers combine for the No. 8 WHIP in the majors (1.218).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cristian Javier (2-1) takes the mound for the Astros in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.54 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Javier has three quality starts this year.
- Javier will look to prolong an eight-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/5/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-4
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Luis Castillo
|5/6/2023
|Mariners
|L 7-5
|Away
|J.P. France
|Marco Gonzales
|5/7/2023
|Mariners
|L 3-1
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Bryce Miller
|5/8/2023
|Angels
|L 6-4
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/9/2023
|Angels
|W 3-1
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|-
|5/10/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Griffin Canning
|5/12/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Michael Kopech
|5/13/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Dylan Cease
|5/14/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Lucas Giolito
|5/15/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Jameson Taillon
|5/16/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Justin Steele
