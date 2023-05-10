Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will try to out-hit Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Wednesday at 4:07 PM ET.

Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 24th in MLB play with 32 total home runs.

Houston has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.367).

The Astros' .238 batting average ranks 20th in MLB.

Houston ranks 18th in runs scored with 156 (4.3 per game).

The Astros are 22nd in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.

Astros batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-lowest average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.

Houston has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.34).

Astros pitchers combine for the No. 8 WHIP in the majors (1.218).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Cristian Javier (2-1) takes the mound for the Astros in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.54 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Javier has three quality starts this year.

Javier will look to prolong an eight-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/5/2023 Mariners W 6-4 Away Cristian Javier Luis Castillo 5/6/2023 Mariners L 7-5 Away J.P. France Marco Gonzales 5/7/2023 Mariners L 3-1 Away Brandon Bielak Bryce Miller 5/8/2023 Angels L 6-4 Away Hunter Brown Patrick Sandoval 5/9/2023 Angels W 3-1 Away Framber Valdez - 5/10/2023 Angels - Away Cristian Javier Griffin Canning 5/12/2023 White Sox - Away J.P. France Michael Kopech 5/13/2023 White Sox - Away Brandon Bielak Dylan Cease 5/14/2023 White Sox - Away Hunter Brown Lucas Giolito 5/15/2023 Cubs - Home Framber Valdez Jameson Taillon 5/16/2023 Cubs - Home Cristian Javier Justin Steele

