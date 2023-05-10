Wednesday's game features the Los Angeles Angels (20-17) and the Houston Astros (18-18) matching up at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Angels according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:07 PM ET on May 10.

The probable pitchers are Cristian Javier (2-1) for the Astros and Griffin Canning (2-0) for the Angels.

Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Angels 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Astros have won nine, or 39.1%, of the 23 games they've played as favorites this season.

Houston has a record of 8-11, a 42.1% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston has scored 156 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.34).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Schedule