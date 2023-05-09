Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
The Dallas Stars are set for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, May 9, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken lead 2-1 in the series. Bookmakers give the Stars -140 moneyline odds in this matchup against the Kraken (+120).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-140)
|Kraken (+120)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have been favored on the moneyline 65 times this season, and have gone 41-24 in those games.
- Dallas has gone 30-17 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter (63.8% win percentage).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 58.3%.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas has not hit the over in its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Stars are scoring 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Stars' 281 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.
- The Stars have conceded the third-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 215 (2.6 per game).
- The squad has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.
