Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 9 showcases the Dallas Stars visiting the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken lead 2-1 in the series. The Kraken are underdogs (+120) in this game against the Stars (-145).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

In 46 of 91 matches this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 5.5 goals.

The Stars are 18-7 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Kraken have been listed as the underdog 22 times this season, and upset their opponent nine times.

Dallas is 15-5 (winning 75.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Seattle has gone 9-6 when sportsbooks have listed them as underdogs of +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130) 1.5 (-189) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-154) 2.5 (-115) Tyler Seguin 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (-120) 2.5 (+110)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 0-0 5-5-0 5.6 3.20 2.70

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.