Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 9 will see the Dallas Stars visiting the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are on top 2-1 in the series. The Stars have -140 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+120).

Ahead of this matchup, here is who we expect to bring home the win in Tuesday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Kraken 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+120)

Kraken (+120) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.4)

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have a 47-21-14 record overall, with an 8-16-24 record in games that have gone to overtime.

Dallas is 10-6-13 (33 points) in its 29 games decided by one goal.

The 14 times this season the Stars ended a game with just one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has scored two goals in 17 games this season (5-5-7 record, 17 points).

The Stars have scored three or more goals 58 times, and are 44-7-7 in those games (to record 95 points).

In the 27 games when Dallas has scored a single power-play goal, it went 15-5-7 to register 37 points.

In the 50 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 31-12-7 (69 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 37 games, going 17-11-9 to record 43 points.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.