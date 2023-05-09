How to Watch the Astros vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Angels versus Houston Astros game on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Tucker.
Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros have hit 31 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
- Houston ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .369 this season.
- The Astros' .238 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.
- Houston has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 153 (4.4 per game).
- The Astros have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Astros are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking seventh with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.
- Houston strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-best in MLB.
- Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.41 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.
- The Astros have a combined 1.244 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Framber Valdez (2-4) will take the mound for the Astros, his eighth start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings against the San Francisco Giants.
- He's going for his seventh quality start in a row.
- Valdez will look to pitch five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/3/2023
|Giants
|L 4-2
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Logan Webb
|5/5/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-4
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Luis Castillo
|5/6/2023
|Mariners
|L 7-5
|Away
|J.P. France
|Marco Gonzales
|5/7/2023
|Mariners
|L 3-1
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Bryce Miller
|5/8/2023
|Angels
|L 6-4
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/9/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Shohei Ohtani
|5/10/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Griffin Canning
|5/12/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Michael Kopech
|5/13/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Dylan Cease
|5/14/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Lucas Giolito
|5/15/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Jameson Taillon
