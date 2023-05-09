Tuesday's game between the Los Angeles Angels (20-16) and Houston Astros (17-18) going head to head at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 9:38 PM ET on May 9.

The Angels will call on Shohei Ohtani (4-0) versus the Astros and Framber Valdez (2-4).

Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Angels 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.

The Astros have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win six times (60%) in those contests.

Houston has been listed as an underdog of +115 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (153 total), Houston is the 15th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Astros have the fourth-best ERA (3.41) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Schedule