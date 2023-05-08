Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Yainer Diaz, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .229 with three doubles and two walks.
- In six of 12 games this year (50.0%), Diaz has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 12 games this year.
- Diaz has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in five games this season (41.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (34 total, one per game).
- Sandoval (3-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander went five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.93, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .205 against him.
