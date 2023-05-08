The Houston Astros and Yainer Diaz, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

  • Diaz is hitting .229 with three doubles and two walks.
  • In six of 12 games this year (50.0%), Diaz has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not gone deep in his 12 games this year.
  • Diaz has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in five games this season (41.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 7
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Angels have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Angels allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (34 total, one per game).
  • Sandoval (3-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander went five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.93, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .205 against him.
