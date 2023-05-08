MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Monday, May 8
Who are the probable pitchers lined up to start on Monday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Shane McClanahan toeing the rubber for the Rays, and Kyle Gibson getting the nod for the Orioles.
Keep reading to find the probable pitchers for every game on the docket for May 8.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Tigers at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Joey Wentz (0-3) to the hill as they take on the Guardians, who will hand the ball to Tanner Bibee (1-0) when the clubs meet on Monday.
|DET: Wentz
|CLE: Bibee
|6 (28.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (11 IP)
|6.67
|ERA
|2.45
|7.0
|K/9
|10.6
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -190
- DET Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Guardians
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (3-3) to the bump as they face the Pirates, who will give the start to Mitch Keller (3-1) when the teams face off on Monday.
|COL: Freeland
|PIT: Keller
|7 (38.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (40.2 IP)
|3.76
|ERA
|3.32
|6.1
|K/9
|10.6
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Pirates
- PIT Odds to Win: -175
- COL Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Pirates
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send McClanahan (6-0) to the mound as they take on the Orioles, who will give the start to Gibson (4-1) for the matchup between the clubs Monday.
|TB: McClanahan
|BAL: Gibson
|7 (40 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (41 IP)
|2.03
|ERA
|4.61
|11.5
|K/9
|5.9
Vegas Odds for Rays at Orioles
- TB Odds to Win: -175
- BAL Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rays at Orioles
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send JP Sears (0-2) to the mound as they take on the Yankees, who will hand the ball to Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-2) for the game between the teams Monday.
|OAK: Sears
|NYY: Cortes
|6 (32 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (33 IP)
|5.06
|ERA
|4.91
|9.6
|K/9
|9.5
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -190
- OAK Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: YES (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (1-1) to the mound as they take on the Cubs, who will hand the ball to Marcus Stroman (2-2) when the teams face off Monday.
|STL: Mikolas
|CHC: Stroman
|7 (37.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (41.1 IP)
|5.79
|ERA
|2.18
|8.2
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -135
- STL Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 7 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Cubs
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (0-0) to the bump as they play the Brewers, who will counter with Freddy Peralta (3-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Monday.
|LAD: Gonsolin
|MIL: Peralta
|2 (8 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (34.2 IP)
|3.38
|ERA
|3.12
|4.5
|K/9
|10.6
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -110
- LAD Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Brewers
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Dylan Cease (2-1) to the mound as they play the Royals, who will counter with Zack Greinke (1-4) for the matchup between the teams Monday.
|CHW: Cease
|KC: Greinke
|7 (35.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (36 IP)
|4.58
|ERA
|5.25
|11.0
|K/9
|6.2
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Royals
- CHW Odds to Win: -125
- KC Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Royals
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Hunter Brown (3-1) to the hill as they play the Angels, who will hand the ball to Patrick Sandoval (3-1) when the clubs meet Monday.
|HOU: Brown
|LAA: Sandoval
|6 (34.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (30.2 IP)
|2.60
|ERA
|2.93
|9.3
|K/9
|7.0
Vegas Odds for Astros at Angels
- HOU Odds to Win: -125
- LAA Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Astros at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (1-1) to the mound as they face the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Zac Gallen (4-1) for the game between the clubs Monday.
|MIA: Garrett
|ARI: Gallen
|6 (26.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (42.2 IP)
|5.81
|ERA
|2.53
|7.5
|K/9
|12.0
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Diamondbacks
- ARI Odds to Win: -190
- MIA Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSAZ (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Jon Gray (1-1) to the mound as they face the Mariners, who will hand the ball to Logan Gilbert (1-1) for the game between the teams on Monday.
|TEX: Gray
|SEA: Gilbert
|6 (30.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (33.2 IP)
|4.40
|ERA
|4.01
|5.6
|K/9
|10.7
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -165
- TEX Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Mariners
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Jake Irvin (0-0) to the mound as they face the Giants, who will look to Anthony DeSclafani (3-1) for the matchup between the clubs on Monday.
|WSH: Irvin
|SF: DeSclafani
|1 (4.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (38 IP)
|2.08
|ERA
|2.13
|6.2
|K/9
|7.1
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -225
- WSH Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Giants
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
