Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jacob Meyers -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on May 8 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has six doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .258.
- In 16 of 30 games this year (53.3%) Meyers has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (23.3%).
- In 30 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In six games this season (20.0%), Meyers has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (10.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in eight of 30 games (26.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (35.7%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Angels' 4.29 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (34 total, one per game).
- Sandoval gets the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.93, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .205 batting average against him.
