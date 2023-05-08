The Houston Astros and David Hensley, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

David Hensley At The Plate

  • Hensley is batting .129 with a double and eight walks.
  • In seven of 20 games this season, Hensley has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 20 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Hensley has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored at least once eight times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 8
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Angels have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (34 total, one per game).
  • Sandoval makes the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.93, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .205 against him.
