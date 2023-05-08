The Houston Astros (17-17) visit the Los Angeles Angels (19-16) at 9:38 PM ET on Monday, in an outing between two teams on losing streaks. The Astros have dropped two straight, and the Angels two straight.

The probable pitchers are Hunter Brown (3-1) for the Astros and Patrick Sandoval (3-1) for the Angels.

Astros vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (3-1, 2.60 ERA) vs Sandoval - LAA (3-1, 2.93 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

Brown (3-1) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.60, a 2.40 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.183 in six games this season.

He has three quality starts in six chances this season.

Brown has made three starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Sandoval

Sandoval gets the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

In six games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.93, with 7.0 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .205 against him.

Sandoval is trying to record his third quality start of the year.

Sandoval will look to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.0 frames per outing.

