Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Angels on May 8, 2023
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Player props are available for Kyle Tucker and Shohei Ohtani, among others, when the Houston Astros visit the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Monday at 9:38 PM ET.
Astros vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has four doubles, six home runs, 22 walks and 24 RBI (33 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a .280/.385/.466 slash line on the year.
- Tucker hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|May. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 5
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Alvarez Stats
- Yordan Alvarez has 28 hits with six doubles, seven home runs, 16 walks and 31 RBI.
- He's slashing .275/.390/.539 so far this year.
- Alvarez brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Mariners
|May. 7
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Mariners
|May. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Mariners
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|vs. Giants
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has five doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 16 walks and 20 RBI (38 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.
- He's slashed .295/.370/.512 so far this year.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|May. 7
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 5
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 4
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 3
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
Mike Trout Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Trout Stats
- Mike Trout has 38 hits with nine doubles, eight home runs, 17 walks and 20 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .299/.392/.559 on the season.
- Trout takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a home run, three walks and two RBI.
Trout Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rangers
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|May. 5
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Cardinals
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|at Cardinals
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
