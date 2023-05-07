Tyler Seguin will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken play on Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Seguin's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Tyler Seguin vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)

0.5 points (Over odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Seguin Season Stats Insights

Seguin's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:37 per game on the ice, is +3.

Seguin has a goal in 18 games this year out of 76 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 38 of 76 games this year, Seguin has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Seguin has an assist in 25 of 76 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 56.5% that Seguin goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Seguin has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Seguin Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 76 Games 8 50 Points 2 21 Goals 1 29 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.