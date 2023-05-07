Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday will see the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken square off, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied 1-1. Oddsmakers favor the Stars in this matchup, assigning them -140 moneyline odds against the Kraken (+120).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-140)
|Kraken (+120)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars are 41-23 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Dallas is 30-16 (winning 65.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.
- The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this contest.
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have won 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Seattle has gone 18-13, a 58.1% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +120 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win by the Kraken, based on the moneyline, is 45.5%.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.
Stars Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Dallas has not hit the over.
- During their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.8 higher than their season-long average.
- The Stars net the seventh-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.
- The Stars have conceded the third-fewest goals in league action this season, 215 (2.6 per game).
- The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- In Seattle's past 10 games, it has hit the over once.
- Over their last 10 games, Kraken's game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 2.8 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the league.
- The Kraken have given up 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among NHL teams.
- Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.