Stars vs. Kraken Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 7 features the Dallas Stars visiting the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is knotted up 1-1. The Stars are the favorite (-145) in this matchup against the Kraken (+125).
Before watching this matchup, here's a peek at which squad we think will come out on top in Sunday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.
Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Sunday
Our model for this game predicts a final score of Kraken 4, Stars 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+125)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.4
- Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.1)
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars have a 47-21-14 record overall, with an 8-16-24 record in matchups that have needed overtime.
- Dallas is 10-6-13 (33 points) in its 29 games decided by one goal.
- The 14 times this season the Stars finished a game with just one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).
- Dallas has finished 5-4-7 in the 16 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 17 points).
- The Stars have scored at least three goals 58 times, and are 44-7-7 in those games (to record 95 points).
- In the 27 games when Dallas has scored a single power-play goal, it registered 37 points after finishing 15-5-7.
- In the 49 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 31-11-7 (69 points).
- The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 37 games. The Stars went 17-11-9 in those contests (43 points).
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|7th
|3.43
|Goals Scored
|3.52
|4th
|3rd
|2.62
|Goals Allowed
|3.07
|14th
|14th
|31.9
|Shots
|30.5
|20th
|9th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|27
|2nd
|5th
|25%
|Power Play %
|19.6%
|21st
|3rd
|83.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.7%
|21st
Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
