Maple Leafs vs. Panthers NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
The Toronto Maple Leafs ready for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round Sunday against the Florida Panthers, starting at 6:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers are on top 2-0 in the series. The Panthers are the underdog (+115) in this matchup with the Maple Leafs (-135).
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Maple Leafs Moneyline
|Panthers Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|+120
|-140
|-
|BetMGM
|+115
|-135
|6.5
|PointsBet
|+120
|-141
|6.5
Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- Toronto and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 43 of 90 games this season.
- The Maple Leafs are 13-12 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- This season the Panthers have seven wins in the 10 games in which they've been an underdog.
- In games it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter, Toronto has put together a 10-10 record (winning 50.0% of its games).
- Florida has 10 games this season playing as the underdog by +115 or longer, and is 7-3 in those contests.
Maple Leafs Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Mitchell Marner
|0.5 (-208)
|1.5 (+130)
|2.5 (-139)
|Auston Matthews
|0.5 (-128)
|1.5 (+120)
|4.5 (-133)
|Michael Bunting
|0.5 (+250)
|0.5 (+120)
|1.5 (-161)
Panthers Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Matthew Tkachuk
|0.5 (-175)
|1.5 (+115)
|3.5 (-120)
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|0.5 (-154)
|1.5 (+170)
|2.5 (-149)
|Anton Lundell
|0.5 (+190)
|0.5 (+110)
|1.5 (-182)
Maple Leafs Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-4-0
|0-0
|5-5-0
|6.4
|3.40
|3.20
Panthers Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-4-0
|0-0
|6-4-0
|6.3
|3.70
|3.40
