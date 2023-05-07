Jeremy Pena -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the mound, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Mariners.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has nine doubles, six home runs and five walks while batting .252.

In 22 of 33 games this year (66.7%) Pena has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (27.3%).

He has homered in 18.2% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 13 games this year (39.4%), Pena has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (12.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 of 33 games (60.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 14 11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (78.6%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%) 12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (57.1%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings