The Seattle Mariners (16-17) and Houston Astros (17-16) play on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET at T-Mobile Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryce Miller and the Astros will counter with Brandon Bielak.

Astros vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - SEA (0-0, 1.50 ERA) vs Bielak - HOU (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Bielak

Bielak will make his first start of the season for the Astros.

The 27-year-old righty has one appearance in relief this season.

In one games this season, he has a 4.50 ERA and 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .143 against him.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

The Mariners' Miller will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, throwing six innings and giving up one earned run.

He has an ERA of 1.50, a batting average against of .100 and 15.0 strikeouts per nine innings in one games this season.

