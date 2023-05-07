When the Seattle Mariners (16-17) and Houston Astros (17-16) meet at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, May 7, Bryce Miller will get the ball for the Mariners, while the Astros will send Brandon Bielak to the hill. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are listed as -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Astros (+115). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Miller - SEA (0-0, 1.50 ERA) vs Bielak - HOU (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 21 times this season and won 11, or 52.4%, of those games.

The Mariners have a 7-5 record (winning 58.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Mariners have a 3-2 record from the five games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Astros have been victorious in six of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Astros have been listed as an underdog of +115 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Astros have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Astros vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+130) José Abreu 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+160) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+200) Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+250)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 2nd 1st Win AL West -149 - 1st

