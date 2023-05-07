Bryce Miller starts for the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at T-Mobile Park against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The Astros have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Mariners (-125). An 8.5-run total has been set for the matchup.

Astros vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -125 +105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Astros have a perfect record of 3-0.

When it comes to the total, the Astros and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Astros' past 10 contests.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have come away with six wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Houston has a record of 3-2 when it's set as an underdog of +105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Houston and its opponents have hit the over in 18 of its 33 games with a total this season.

The Astros have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-11 9-5 5-4 12-12 13-12 4-4

