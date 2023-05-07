Alex Bregman -- with an on-base percentage of .220 in his past 10 games, 111 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the hill, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has four doubles, four home runs and 23 walks while hitting .202.

In 57.6% of his 33 games this season, Bregman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In four games this season, he has homered (12.1%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).

In 33.3% of his games this year, Bregman has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (9.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 17 of 33 games (51.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 14 10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (50.0%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (57.1%)

