Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Alex Bregman -- with an on-base percentage of .220 in his past 10 games, 111 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the hill, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has four doubles, four home runs and 23 walks while hitting .202.
- In 57.6% of his 33 games this season, Bregman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- In four games this season, he has homered (12.1%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Bregman has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (9.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 17 of 33 games (51.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|14
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (50.0%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (57.1%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.60).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.7 per game).
- Miller (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Mariners, his second this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
