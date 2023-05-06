The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez (hitting .243 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and nine RBI), battle starting pitcher Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Mariners.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales

Marco Gonzales TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez has 25 hits, which is tops among Houston hitters this season, while batting .263 with 12 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 80th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.

In 76.9% of his 26 games this season, Alvarez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In 26.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 53.8% of his games this year, Alvarez has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (34.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 14 games this season (53.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 9 14 (82.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (66.7%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (44.4%) 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (66.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings