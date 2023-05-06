How to Watch the Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Edmonton Oilers visit the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have a 1-0 lead in the series.
Check out the Oilers-Golden Knights matchup on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/3/2023
|Golden Knights
|Oilers
|6-4 VEG
|3/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|Oilers
|7-4 EDM
|3/25/2023
|Oilers
|Golden Knights
|4-3 (F/OT) VEG
|1/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|Oilers
|4-3 EDM
|11/19/2022
|Oilers
|Golden Knights
|4-3 (F/OT) EDM
Oilers Stats & Trends
- The Oilers rank 17th in goals against, conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.
- The Oilers' 325 total goals (4.0 per game on 6.6 assists per contest) lead the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Oilers have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.
- On the defensive end, the Oilers have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 42 goals over that span.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|82
|64
|89
|153
|77
|82
|51.8%
|Leon Draisaitl
|80
|52
|76
|128
|102
|77
|54.9%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|82
|37
|67
|104
|31
|56
|45.3%
|Zach Hyman
|79
|36
|47
|83
|30
|33
|50%
|Darnell Nurse
|82
|12
|31
|43
|76
|41
|-
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have given up 225 total goals this season (2.7 per game), 11th in the league.
- With 267 goals (3.3 per game), the Golden Knights have the league's 14th-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights are 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 38 goals during that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Reilly Smith
|78
|26
|30
|56
|38
|30
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
