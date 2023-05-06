Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros and Jacob Meyers, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has four doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .256.
- Meyers has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- In 28 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Meyers has driven in a run in five games this season (17.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.55 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
- Gonzales gets the start for the Mariners, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.74 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the left-hander tossed three innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In five games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.74, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .286 against him.
