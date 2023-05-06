The Houston Astros and Jacob Meyers, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

  • Meyers has four doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .256.
  • Meyers has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • In 28 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Meyers has driven in a run in five games this season (17.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 12
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Mariners' 3.55 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Gonzales gets the start for the Mariners, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.74 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the left-hander tossed three innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In five games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.74, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .286 against him.
