Astros vs. Mariners: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Astros versus Seattle Mariners game on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Yordan Alvarez and Jarred Kelenic.
The favored Astros have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at -105. An 8.5-run over/under is listed in this game.
Astros vs. Mariners Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Astros
|-115
|-105
|8.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Astros Recent Betting Performance
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-4.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Astros Betting Records & Stats
- The Astros have been favored on the moneyline 21 total times this season. They've gone 9-12 in those games.
- When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Houston has a record of 9-12 (42.9%).
- The Astros have a 53.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In the 32 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Houston, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-14-1).
- The Astros have not had a run line set for a matchup this season.
Astros Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-11
|9-4
|5-4
|12-11
|13-12
|4-3
