Saturday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (17-15) versus the Seattle Mariners (15-17) at T-Mobile Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Astros. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on May 6.

The Astros will give the nod to J.P. France versus the Mariners and Marco Gonzales (2-0).

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW

Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have won nine, or 42.9%, of the 21 games they've played as favorites this season.

Houston is 8-11 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston ranks 13th in the majors with 143 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have a 3.23 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule