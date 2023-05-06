Astros vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (17-15) versus the Seattle Mariners (15-17) at T-Mobile Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Astros. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on May 6.
The Astros will give the nod to J.P. France versus the Mariners and Marco Gonzales (2-0).
Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- The Astros have won nine, or 42.9%, of the 21 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Houston is 8-11 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston ranks 13th in the majors with 143 total runs scored this season.
- The Astros have a 3.23 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 30
|Phillies
|W 4-3
|Jose Urquidy vs Bailey Falter
|May 1
|Giants
|W 7-3
|Luis Garcia vs Ross Stripling
|May 2
|Giants
|L 2-0
|Hunter Brown vs Anthony DeSclafani
|May 3
|Giants
|L 4-2
|Framber Valdez vs Logan Webb
|May 5
|@ Mariners
|W 6-4
|Cristian Javier vs Luis Castillo
|May 6
|@ Mariners
|-
|J.P. France vs Marco Gonzales
|May 7
|@ Mariners
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Bryce Miller
|May 8
|@ Angels
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Patrick Sandoval
|May 9
|@ Angels
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Shohei Ohtani
|May 10
|@ Angels
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Griffin Canning
|May 12
|@ White Sox
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Michael Kopech
