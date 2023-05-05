Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon leads Houston in slugging percentage (.385) thanks to eight extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 24th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage, and 110th in slugging.
- In 84.6% of his 26 games this season, Dubon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has not gone deep in his 26 games this season.
- In five games this season, Dubon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once 16 times this season (61.5%), including four games with multiple runs (15.4%).
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|11 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (100.0%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (54.5%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (90.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.48 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, 0.7 per game).
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.82 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, April 28 against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (1.82), 12th in WHIP (.923), and 20th in K/9 (9.9).
